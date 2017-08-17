Protest planned for tonight at Portsmouth Confederate statue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the second time this week, a protest is planned at a local Confederate monument.

People are expected to protest the Confederate statue in Portsmouth, and argue for the memorial’s removal. A Facebook event called “Remove the Stain Rally” plans for a protest at the monument at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the monument that has sat in the center of the city since the 1800’s leaves a dark cloud that holds the city hostage from progress. They call it a “stain of oppression, slavery and hate” — and want it removed immediately.

One councilman in Portsmouth has called on his city to move monument to another location. A petition on Change.org, meanwhile, calls for a different solution —replacing the current statue with one of Missy Elliot.

This protest comes in response to violent clashes in Charlottesville last weekend — when a man plowed into a crowd of anti-white supremacists protesters, killing a woman.

There has been a lot of reaction to the incident in Hampton Roads, including last night at a protest in Norfolk. That’s where at least one hundred people organized around the downtown Confederate monument.

People chanted, brought signs and photographs of Heather Heyer – the woman killed in Charlottesville. Some wrote “shame” on the monument with chalk.

Later in the night, protesters marched across downtown. The event was peaceful, although a few people argued that history should not be erased.

Norfolk’s mayor Kenny Alexander told 10 On Your Side he’d like to see the monument moved to a cemetery. Alexander has asked city council to look into the matter.

Stay with WAVY for continuing coverage of tonight’s planned rally.