Portsmouth Health Department offers clinics for school immunizations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department is offering two additional walk-in health clinics for back-to-school immunizations.

The first takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at I.C. Norcom High School. Only the Tdap vaccination will be offered at this event.

The second clinic is free and takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. It will be held at the Portsmouth Health Department, 1701 High Street. If you have insurance, Medicaid or FAMIS, your insurance company will be billed.

If you plan to go, bring a copy of your child’s current immunization record.

The health department’s normal walk-in immunization hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.