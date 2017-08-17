Portsmouth conducting mosquito spraying tonight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Mosquito Control Division will do truck fogging Thursday evening, weather permitting.

The fogging truck will be tackling Route 1, which includes Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square and Windmill Shores.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

For more information or for any updates to the truck fogging schedule, call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.