Pet Pal of the Week: Sweet Potato Pie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week was “Sweet Potato Pie.” She’s a roly-poly dumpling of a dog from Norfolk Animal Care Center.

She’s probably about 8-year-olds, and she’s very affectionate toward humans! She’s special though, because she’s completely deaf. It doesn’t slow her down, but she’d probably do best in a home with older kids simply because she can’t hear them.

If you’d like to make “Sweet Potato Pie” a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

