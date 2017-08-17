Newport News woman facing child neglect charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman was charged with child abuse and neglect after two 5-year-old girls were found at a Wawa without parents.

Newport News police say officers were called to a Wawa on Warwick Boulevard on Monday — after store personnel saw the girls asking for food, and complaining that they were hungry and had not eaten.

Police say an investigation found the girls were cousins and were from the De Laura Drive area of the city.

Their home on De Laura Drive was found, and police say they talked to 22-year-old Shandi McMurray.

She told reportedly told police she had put the children to bed at 10 p.m. Aug. 13 and woke up at 2:45 p.m the next day, and found they were not home.

Child Protective Services was called, according to police.

McMurray was arrested two days later on two counts of child abuse/neglect.