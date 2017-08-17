Newly remodeled VB Wal-Mart offers online pickup service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A newly remodeled Wal-Mart Supercenter in Virginia Beach will offer the region’s first online pickup tower.

Shoppers can get their first look at the remodel and tower at the store, located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, on Friday.

The pickup tower includes a 16-foot tall structure that functions like a high tech vending machine. It can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute, Wal-Mart officials said in a news released Thursday.

To use the tower, customers shop on Walmart.com and select the “pickup” option at checkout. When the item arrives at the store, an associated loads it into the pickup tower. The customer gets the item by scanning a bar code sent to their smart phone or entering a code number.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting is set for the store at 7:15 a.m. Friday.