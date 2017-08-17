Legal Matters: Supporting the Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We all know the power of social media and Kalfus and Nachman is using its digital presence to help the community. Attorney Paul Hernandez talked about the “Kalfus & Nachman Cares” initiative and presented a check to Katherine Ashford of Samaritan House.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

You can also find them on Facebook and learn more about Samaritan House and Kalfus & Nachman Cares.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.