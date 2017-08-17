Jimmye Laycock enters 38th season as William & Mary head coach

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — William & Mary head coach Jimmye Laycock is entering his 38th season as head coach of the Tribe. That makes him the longest tenured coach in division one college football.

Laycock has led the Tribe to 10 playoff appearances over the years, multiple rankings in the top 25 and two trips to the FCS national semi finals and he shows no signs of slowing down.

“I think that things change over the course of time, I’m excited. The thing about college football that’s neat is, basically you reestablish your team every year, that’s a neat challenge, different coaches, different players that adds to the excitement.”

As for the players, Laycock is kind of the local legend.

“Coach Laycock is kind of like this godly figure, you’re just kind of looking up like, ‘oh, man,’ said tight end Andrew Caskin. “You’re nervous every time you talk to him, you don’t want to be in his office when he’s not happy with you.”

William and Mary opens the season at Virginia.