How to safely view the solar eclipse — and where to get glasses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The much-anticipated 2017 Solar Eclipse is quickly approaching — and some may still be looking for glasses.

You need a special pair of ultra dark sunglasses to see the eclipse on Monday.

Look for glasses that show the manufacturer’s name and make sure there’s an ISO icon. NASA has a list of approved retailers where you can buy safe glasses for the eclipse.

The retailers include Kirklands, Lowe’s, Hobby Town and Kroger. See the full list of retailers and manufacturers on the official eclipse website.

NASA advises to check your solar filter — and to discard the glasses if they are scratched or damaged.

To safely view the eclipse, NASA says to stand still, cover your eyes with glasses or solar viewer before looking directly at the sun.

If there are no more glasses in your area, there is the pinhole projection technique where you can view partial phases of the eclipse.

A full list of safety tips can be found at this link.