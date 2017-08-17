Hampton NAACP to host rally, calls for renaming schools with Confederate names

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton branch of the NAACP is planning to host a unity rally Sunday.

The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the parking lot of the Northampton Community Center, located at 1435 Todds Lane. The group says it plans to call for the renaming of Jefferson Davis Middle School and the Performance Learning Center campus at Lee — formerly Robert E. Lee Middle School.

The Hampton City School policy for renaming existing facilities says, “The [city school board] may rename a school or school facility upon a determination that it is appropriate to do so… Elementary and middle schools will be named in honor of persons who have rendered outstanding service to mankind in their community, state, and/or country.”