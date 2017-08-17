Family settles with PETA over removal, death of girl’s dog

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A family has settled a lawsuit against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for taking a girl’s unattended dog and euthanizing it.
PETA and the family confirmed the agreement on Wednesday. PETA said it will give the family $49,000 and donate $2,000 to a local SPCA to honor the dog that died. The suit had sought up to $7 million.
Eastern Shore family of euthanized dog sues PETA
The agreement ends an attempt to effectively put PETA on trial for euthanizing hundreds of animals each year. The girl’s father, Wilber Zarate, alleged that PETA operates under a broad policy of euthanizing animals, including healthy ones, at its shelter in Norfolk.
PETA has maintained the incident was a “terrible mistake.” After taking the dog, PETA euthanized it before the end of a required five-day grace period.