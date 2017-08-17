Family settles with PETA over removal, death of girl’s dog

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A family has settled a lawsuit against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for taking a girl’s unattended dog and euthanizing it.

PETA and the family confirmed the agreement on Wednesday. PETA said it will give the family $49,000 and donate $2,000 to a local SPCA to honor the dog that died. The suit had sought up to $7 million.

The agreement ends an attempt to effectively put PETA on trial for euthanizing hundreds of animals each year. The girl’s father, Wilber Zarate, alleged that PETA operates under a broad policy of euthanizing animals, including healthy ones, at its shelter in Norfolk.

PETA has maintained the incident was a “terrible mistake.” After taking the dog, PETA euthanized it before the end of a required five-day grace period.