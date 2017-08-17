EBT system currently down for SNAP recipients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The contractor that maintains EBT services for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is experiencing multi-state service issues causing an EBT system outage.

It is unclear at this time when services will be restored.

Anyone experiencing difficulty is encouraged to call 866-281-2448 to check on the status of the system restoration.

SNAP clients can call 211 to learn of food resources that might be available to supplement their needs during the outage. Clients can also call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 855-635-4370 with any other questions related to their benefits.