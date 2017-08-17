Currituck County tourism spending increased in 2016

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officials announced Thursday that domestic visitors to and within Currituck County spent over $154 million in 2016 — an increase of 4.9 percent from 2015.

The travel and tourism industry directly employees more 1,640 people in Currituck County. Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in the county was $29,840,000 in 2016.

“Tourism continues to be one of Currituck County’s main economic drivers,” said Tourism Director Tameron Kugler. “All of us in the tourism department are very pleased with tourism growth in 2016 and expect even better numbers for 2017. With new tournament fields and a new water park, H2OBX, we continue to expand our County assets and attractions.”

Gov. Roy Cooper announced in May that visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2016. The $22.9 billion in total spending represented an increase of 4.4 percent from 2015.