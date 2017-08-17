Carrier Air Wing Eight returning from 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of men and women with Carrier Air Wing Eight will be returning home from a seven-month deployment beginning today.

Squadrons deployed in January as a part of the George H.W Bush Carrier Strike Group. The air wing conducted missions and security operations supporting Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) over Iraq and Syria.

Air Force officials say there were more than 30,800 flight hours logged — including over 12,000 in combat — during the deployment. More than 300 service members, and 58 aircraft, will be returning from the deployment.

The first squadron will be arriving at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field on Thursday — with the rest returning Friday to either Chambers Field or Naval Air Station Oceana.

Sailors with George H.W Bush Carrier Strike Group will be returning Monday to Norfolk.

Here’s a full rundown of Thursday and Friday’s homecomings (by squadron):

Squadron Homecoming Date Location VRC- 40, Det 2 Rawhides (C-2A Greyhound) Thursday, Aug. 17 Chambers Field VAW-124 Bear Aces (E-2C Hawkeye) Friday, Aug. 18 Chambers Field HSC – 9 Tridents (MH-60S Sea Hawk) Friday, Aug. 18 Chambers Field VFA-213 Blacklions (F/A-18F Super Hornet) Friday, Aug. 18 NAS Oceana VFA-31 Tomcatters (F/A-18E Super Hornet) Friday, Aug. 18 NAS Oceana VFA-37 Ragin’ Bulls (F/A-18C Hornet) Friday, Aug. 18 NAS Oceana VFA-87 Golden Warriors (F/A-18E Super Hornet) Friday, Aug. 18 NAS Oceana

Two additional squadrons will be returning to Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

10 On Your Side will have complete coverage of the homecomings on air and online.