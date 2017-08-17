Audience: Students on the Swim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With all the water around us in Hampton Roads, it’s essential for kids to know how to swim.

Our studio audience today was from Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, and they were here to tell us about their “Students on the Swim” program and how you can help.

Julie Braley told us more.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Students on the Swim Program

Donate new (with tags) swimsuits at any Virginia Beach Rec Center.

You can find out more about the Students on the Swim program and how you can help by visiting VBGov.com/SOS or email fun@VBGov.com.