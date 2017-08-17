Assistant Newport News police chief named interim chief of police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Manager Cindy Rohlf named Assistant Police Chief Michael C. Grinstead to serve as interim police chief Thursday.

Grinstead will serve as interim chief effective Sept.1 and will remain in the position until a permanent replacement will be found for Police Chief Richard Myers, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

“We have been fortunate to have Chief Myers lead our exceptional police department these past three and a half years,” City Manager Cindy Rohlf said. “I’m extremely pleased that Assistant Chief Mike Grinstead has agreed to serve as interim police chief. I firmly believe his years of experience, knowledge and skills will serve the department and the community well.”

Grinstead graduated from Menchville High School and has been with the city for 35 years. He started as an auxiliary police officer and progressed through the ranks over the course of his career.

Grinstead has served as assistant police chief since 2015. Initially, he oversaw administration and support, which includes training, internal affairs, 911 and community outreach. Most recently, he has been responsible for the patrol bureau.

Grinstead holds a bachelor’s degree in governmental administration from Christopher Newport University and is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University. He retired from the United States Naval Reserve as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq.

“It is an honor to have been asked to serve in this capacity and I look forward to strong partnerships within the organization and across the community with a steadfast resolve to serve the citizens of Newport News in the most professional manner possible,” Assistant Chief Grinstead said.