3 NSU basketball players charged with assault by mob

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norfolk State University basketball players have been charged with assault by mob, police said Thursday.

Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center. A woman told police that earlier that night, she was assaulted in the 2500 block of Corprew Avenue by two unknown women. Her injuries were considered non life-threatening.

At that time, police say the victim told officers that she did not want to press charges against the women. Officers told the victim that if she knew the women, she could press charges against them by going to the magistrate’s office.

The victim ended up going to the magistrate’s office to file charges, according to police.

Police say 21-year-old Gabrielle Swinson, 19-year-old Derrik Jamerson and 22-year-old Dominique Harper were arrested Sunday and each face a charge of assault by mob.

NSU Athletics Director Marty Miller released the following statement about the case Thursday:

We are aware of the allegations that have been made against student-athletes from the NSU basketball programs. They have been suspended from team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have no further comment on the matter until the investigation is complete.”

