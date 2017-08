CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College held an event Wednesday to celebrate their first 10 STEM Promise Program Scholars.

Students signed ceremonial Certificates of Acceptances during a signing ceremony at the Black Box Theatre, at the Academic Building on TCC’s Chesapeake Campus.

School officials say 10 recipients will complete two-year associate degrees at no cost for tuition or fees under the innovative program.

Up to 20 additional scholarships will be offered for fall 2018.