Suffolk man pleads guilty to attempting to aid ISIS

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man has pleaded guilty to attempting to help the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Court documents filed last December allege Lionel Nelson Williams knowingly tried to “provide material support and resources” to the terrorist organization.

According to the documents, Williams sent $250 to the terror group believing it was was going to help them buy ammunition. He believed he was sending the money an ISIS financier, when it was actually an undercover agent for the FBI.

Authorities say Williams admitted that his interest in ISIS began in 2014. Williams also bought an AK-47 assault rifle the day after the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

Authorities say Williams pledged his support to ISIS on social media — describing his hope that the terror group would take over the US.

Williams was arrested in December of 2016, and was later denied bond.

As a part of a plea agreement, Williams will receive a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 20.