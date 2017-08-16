Sheriff’s office: Cable technician stole jewelry, hit 2 people with his vehicle

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says a Cox cable technician was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing from customers and then running them over.

Authorities were called to a home in the 2800 block of Hickory Fork Road for a report of grand larceny. The residents told deputies that a Cox cable technician stole jewelry while working inside their home. The jewelry was valued at more than $200.

According to the sheriff’s office, the residents confronted the cable tech in their driveway and the suspect took off, hitting two people with his vehicle.

One of the victims was treated at the scene. The other was airlifted to a local trauma facility.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Christopher Gutman, of Louisville, Kentucky. Deputies found him and arrested him around 1:30 p.m.

Gutman is charged with grand larceny, two counts of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and being a fugitive from justice. He’s currently being held with no bond at the Gloucester County Jail.