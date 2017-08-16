Rock Out & Get Your Buzz On This Weekend

You’re going to be SO thankful it’s Friday at this weeks T.G.I.F Summer Concert Series. The featured act, a young and talented four-piece band from Chesapeake known as RELLEN! In addition to their head-turning performances of classic rock from the Woodstock era, their main genre is pop rock with a soulful twist.

They’ve already performed across Hampton Roads for years, and they continue to showcase their talent at this Friday’s T.G.I.F event! Don’t miss your chance to rock out with this rising talent, Friday at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk. Admission is Free to all and the show is from 6-10 p.m.

It’s time to experience the BUZZ at this year’s 7th annual Virginia Honey Bee Festival! Adults and kids can all learn about the critical role of bees and how you can protect them. Guests will enjoy children’s activities, demonstrations and honey samples! There will also be food trucks and even a little shopping available.

Check out live bee hives and as an added bonus, children that dress as a bee will receive a FREE honey stick! The 7th annual Honey Bee Festival. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

This event is FREE with Garden admission

The Great American Eclipse is happening this Monday and the Virginia Living Museum iis going all out! Come see this rare celestial event up-close and personal with high end telescopes and special eclipse glasses.

A total solar eclipse is unlike anything you’ve seen in your life. As totality approaches, you will see the astonishing sight of day turning to night. This is truly a great American eclipse because totality will sweep the nation from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

The planetarium will be open to all guests from about 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. No tickets needed

