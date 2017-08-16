Residents in Chesapeake community protest proposed gas line

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A community is out protesting a proposed gas pipeline in Chesapeake.

Residents in the Holly Point neighborhood off Providence Road say Virginia Natural Gas wants to install a 24 inch line. And people who live there and nearby say they don’t want it.

Numerous protesters showed up in the area Tuesday, holding signs expressing messages against the pipeline.

Alice Alston, who lives in Holly Point, told 10 On Your Side she opposes it because “it’s too close to our homes and our community. It’s a safety hazard for our children, for the schools.”

The proposed line would go right through Alston’s backyard. “We just don’t want this pipeline in our community,” she said.

Chesapeake Resident Jim Hampton speaking against Va Nat Gas pipeline. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/30qzwpndQ1 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) August 16, 2017

Virginia Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Va.) was out at the protest and said the pipeline looks like it is a “done deal,” but hopes it is not.

