Police: Bullet hits apartment window in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating after bullet went through an apartment window into a wall, early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:46 a.m., officers were called to a report of property damage in the 800 block of 36th Street.

Police say a 65-year-old Newport News woman told police she heard several gunshots the previous night and early this morning and discovered damage in her apartment.

Police arrived on scene and observed damage from what appeared to be a bullet that had traveled through the woman’s apartment window into a wall. A bullet fragment was located and placed into property and evidence

There is no suspect in custody or suspect information.

If you know anything about it, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.