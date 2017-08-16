Norfolk Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of beloved deputy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is remembering a beloved deputy who passed away Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Corporal Gibran Barclift, 39, had what appears to have been a medical emergency early while on duty. Deputies and jail medical staff responded quickly and worked to save Barclift. He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected in Barclift’s death and no inmates were involved, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Corporal Barclift joined the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office in November 2002. He became a master deputy in April 2017 and was then promoted to corporal in July 2017. He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey and attended college at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He originally moved to Norfolk in 1999 to work for the Waterside Marriott banquet department, and later decided to join the Norfolk Sheriff’s office. He graduated in the 26th session academy in May 2003. While at the sheriff’s office, he worked for the community corrections/work release division, as well as the transportation division.

Corporal Barclift’s coworkers describe him funny and even-tempered. The sheriff’s office says he loved his job, his friends and his family.

Staff members are mourning his tragic loss. Sheriff Joe Baron and senior staff have personally met with Barclift’s fellow deputies and those who were close to him and assistance has been offered to all staff members in their time of grief. The sheriff’s office also has chaplains available for prayer and consultation as needed.

Sheriff Baron is asking people to keep Corporal Barclift’s family, friends and the sheriff’s office staff in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.