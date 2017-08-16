Norfolk PD monitoring planned Confederate monument protest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are monitoring a planned protest of the Confederate monument.

The event called “Disrupt Confederate Monuments” — organized by Disrupt Norfolk VA — says there will be a demonstration at the monument at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The group calls the monument “nothing more than a symbol of oppression” on the event’s page. The monument, which was erected in 1907, honors the Confederate dead.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson says they are aware of the planned protest and are monitoring the situation.

The planned event comes days after violence broke out last Saturday during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Three people were killed in Charlottesville Saturday.

The monument in Norfolk was vandalized in May, after someone spray-painted the word “SHAME” on it in yellow letters.

