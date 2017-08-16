McAuliffe encourages removal, relocation of Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is encouraging the General Assembly and Virginia localities to take down Confederate monuments and move them.

“The discussion regarding whether to relocate Confederate statues is an important and legitimate conversation that should take place in each community that contains one,” McAuliffe said in a statement Wednesday. “Monuments should serve as unifiers, to inspire us collectively and to venerate our greatest citizens. Unfortunately, the recent events in Charlottesville demonstrate that monuments celebrating the leadership of the Confederacy have become flashpoints for hatred, division and violence.”

The governor says both the General Assembly and local governments have the legal authority to take down monuments and relocate them to museums or “more appropriate settings.”

“I hope we can all now agree that these symbols are a barrier to progress, inclusion and equality in Virginia and, while the decision may not be mine to make, I believe the path forward is clear.”

McAuliffe had previously said he did not think the monuments needed to be removed. He joins a growing number of elected officials who have called for Confederate monuments to be removed following the violent events in Charlottesville, where white supremacists rallied against the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

