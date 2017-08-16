Local sailor who died on USS Fitzgerald buried at Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor from Hampton Roads who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald was buried at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday morning.

Chief Petty Officer Gary Rehm Jr. was one of the seven killed in the USS Fitzgerald collision with a cargo ship on June 17.

Rehm, 37, grew up in Ohio, but spent most of his nearly 20-year Navy career in the Hampton Roads region with his wife Erin. He is credited with playing a heroic role to help rescue shipmates from flooded compartments until he died.

A local funeral mass for Rehm was held in Newport News on July 2.