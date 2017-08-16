Local beaches cautioning against rough surf, rip currents

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — For the second consecutive day, cities and towns in the region are cautioning against rough surf conditions.

The surf was impacted Tuesday as Hurricane Gert moved northward, far offshore.

Virginia Beach posted to Twitter Wednesday that red flags were put in place at Sandbridge Beach.

Kill Devil Hills put yellow flags up, citing a moderate risk of rip currents. People are being cautioned not to swim near the yellow flags.

Talk the lifeguards at your beach about the surf conditions, and whether or not it is safe to swim.

Stay with WAVY.com for more coverage of the currents.