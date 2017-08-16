In The Kitchen: Cajun Crusted Corvina Fillet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant – along with his assistant, Ashley Fisher.

They made their August Dinner Special for us Cajun Crusted Corvina Fillet with Grilled Surry Sausage and Seared Shrimp served over lobster cream sauce, creamy rice and summer relish!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg

Berrets.com

(757) 253-1847

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.