How to address difficult news with your children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In a recent Los Angeles Times article, a mental health counselor shared advice on how to discuss violent events — like the recent clash in Charlottesville between white nationalist demonstrators and counter protesters.

The city was rocked by violence that broke out at Saturday’s rally, in which three people died and several others were injured.

The events in Charlottesville have sparked widespread conversations about what cities should do with Confederate monuments. Many leaders, citizens and officials condemned hate groups as such as the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis on Saturday, and in the aftermath of the protests.

Violent events like the Charlottesville incident also bring up the question of how parents can talk to their children about such incidents.

The American Psychological Association and the Anti-Defamation League both have similar advice on their websites for what parents can do when talking about hate, violence or difficult news.

Prepare, Plan and Think

The APA says planning what you are going say to your child — and even practicing in mirrors — can help the conversation.

This can also include talking to another adult about the news or event. It is also helpful to find a quiet time to talk about such news with your child (so that your attention is solely focused on them), according to the APA.

Ask Questions, Listen and Share

In addressing difficult news, the APA says it is important to find out what your child knows first — and then listen to what they have to say or ask.

The APA also says it is OK for you to share how you are feeling about the news.

They see you are human. They also get a chance to see that even though upset, you can pull yourself together and continue on. Parents hear it often: Be a role model. This applies to emotions, too.

-The American Psychological Association

Tell the Truth and Reassure

The APA says parents should lay out facts to their children “at a level they can understand” without giving graphic details. Depending on your child’s age, you may need to explain to them what death means.

Saying something like “I don’t know” to questions like “Why did the bad people do this?” is OK, according to the APA.

At the end of the conversation, the APA says you should reassure your child. This includes letting them know you will do what you can to keep them safe, and that you will be available and open to answering their questions.

Read more about the American Psychological Association’s advice on dealing with difficult news at this link.

