George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group to return from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 7,000 sailors with the George H.W Bush Carrier Strike Group will be returning home to Naval Station Norfolk Monday.

Both the USS George H.W Bush and the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun are scheduled to arrive at Norfolk following a seven-month deployment to the Navy’s 5th and 6th fleet area of operations.

While deployed, the strike group conducted maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria.