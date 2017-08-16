Garage Door Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking four weather systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Gert, which is tracking away from the coast as we speak.

As the season kicks into high gear, now is the time to take steps to keep your property safe if a storm heads our way.

Carol Konze from our Experts on your side at Sears Garage Door Solutions joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice.

Sears Garage Door Solutions

Serving Hampton Roads

(757) 721-2524

SearsGarageDoors.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sears Garage Solutions.