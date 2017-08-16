Fire displaces family of 6 in Suffolk overnight

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire displaced a family of six from their Suffolk home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Buckhorne Crescent, in the Deerfield neighborhood, at 11:20 p.m.

Crews got on scene four minutes later and found heavy smoke showing from the side of a single story brick ranch house and fire showing from the detached garage. The fire was marked under control at 12:09 a.m.

Two adults and four children evacuated the home prior the arrival of fire firefighters with no injuries. They have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries to any firefighters, either. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

