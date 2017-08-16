2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-264 near Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are two confirmed fatalities from a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

A Virginia State Police sergeant confirms to WAVY.com one of the three vehicles involved in the crash came across the median to the westbound side of I-264, and hit the other two head-on.

The drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles, according to the sergeant.

A third person was taken to the hospital from the scene, but the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Update: Accident: WB on I-264 at MM25 in Virginia Beach. All WB & 2 EB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Potential Delays.8:08AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 16, 2017

The crash closed all westbound lanes near Birdneck Road, and blocked two eastbound lanes.

Traffic cameras showed motorists being turned around from the west side of I-264. The sergeant says the westbound side of I-264 is expected to be shutdown to some time.

If you need to travel to the Oceanfront, use use Virginia Beach Boulevard and Laskin Road instead.

This gray car one of three in crash. Three cars double fatality. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/exZynLdD9I — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) August 16, 2017

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash.

I-264 Crash near Birdneck View as list View as gallery Open Gallery