Counting Kindness – Grant a Wish, Make a Wish

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk woman fell on hard times a few years ago. She reached out for help, despite feeling embarrassed about it. Some people were judgemental and critical. Others were helpful and compassionate.

Now, Jen Pepsin is back on her feet and paying it forward. She created a Facebook page called Grant a Wish, Make a Wish. It is all about people helping people. Those in need can ask for assistance without fear of criticism or unkindness.The page has been up and running for about a year and a half. The over 700 members help each other regularly and at the holidays.

They provide meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas and presents for children at the holidays. Also, the group helps with summer camp costs when they can and their second annual back to school supply drive is underway now. Twenty families received back to school assistance last year and Grant a Wish, Make a Wish wants to do more this year. Paper, pencils, backpacks, lunchboxes…anything and everything are needed and welcome.

Jen says she knows there are several local Facebook pages similar to hers and the work they do is just as important and meaningful.

If you would like to learn more about Jen’s group, check them out on Facebook under Grant a Wish, Make a Wish, Norfolk, VA.