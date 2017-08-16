Chesapeake’s Holloway still hungry after remarkable freshman year

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — There was no shortage of expectations for Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway, when he decided to run for one of the top track program’s in the nation a the University of Florida.

A two-time Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year at Grassfield High School, Holloway needed just one season to put the track world on notice. He returned home having won NCAA titles in the indoor 60-meter hurdle, the outdoor 110-meter hurdles, and was named the Southeastern Conference Outdoor and Indoor Freshman of the Year.

“It’s everything you would imagine as a freshman happening, but you think it’s not going to happen until junior or senior year,” said Holloway.

He then opened some eyes on the world stage, when he competed at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, advancing all the way to the 110-meter hurdle finals last June.

“First initial thought was just go out there and make the finals, see what it feels like to run with the pros,” recalls Holloway.

“My mindset changed probably after (the SEC championships); ‘Oh snap, Grant, you can really make this team.'”

Holloway says he hit the last two hurdles, and lost out on a trip to the World Championships by five one-hundredths of a second. “I remember telling my mom, 2019 is going to be our year,” he said.