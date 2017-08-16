Case against woman charged in Portsmouth robbery moves forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The grand jury certified charges against a woman charged in a robbery at a Portsmouth Family Dollar.

Ashley S. Bern, 27, is charged with robbery and use of a firearm.

The robbery happened June 20 at the Dollar Tree in the 1500 block of High Street. According to police, a woman entered the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands. No one was injured.

Police also arrested Antonio M. Holley, Jr. in connection to the robbery. His charges were nolle prossed Wednesday.