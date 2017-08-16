Carjacking in Chesapeake leads to police chase, crash in Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight police chase that started in Chesapeake after a carjacking, ended when the suspect crashed into an apartment building in Norfolk.

According to police, a woman was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car at a 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of S. Military Highway when an unknown man got in the driver’s seat pulled out a gun and told her to get out.

A short time later, police saw the car traveling north on Interstate 464 and attempted to make a traffic stop when it exited at Poindexter Street.

The driver didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed the car into an apartment building in the 700 block of South Main Street in the Berkley section of Norfolk.

He tried to run from police following the crash, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Jeffrey Lee, has been charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and felony eluding.