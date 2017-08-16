Beach police seek suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

Around 2:17 a.m., the suspect approached a clerk at the store located at 1869 Kempsville Road with the ruse of buying something. As the clerk was processing the purchase, police say the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed money from the drawer. A short struggle took place and the suspect then took off.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black tee-shirt with a white logo on the upper back, black sweat pants and black sneakers.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.