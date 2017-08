PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach Jaycees and they were here to tell us about the 55th Annual East Coast Surfing Championship kicking off in Virginia Beach next week.

ECSC chairman, Charlie Pitts, stopped by to tell us more.

55th Annual ECSC

August 21 – 28

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Presented by the Virginia Beach Jaycees

For more information or to get involved with this great group, visit VBJaycees.org or SurfECSC.com