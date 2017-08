NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatch tells WAVY.com the crash was reported around 1:10 a.m. on E. Little Creek Road.

Lanes were initially closed following the crash, but dispatch says they have since reopened.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows the two vehicles, which appeared to have crashed head-on. The circumstances of the crash are currently unclear.

