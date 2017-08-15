Woman turns herself in for fatal Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman wanted for a fatal Portsmouth stabbing is in custody after police say she turned herself in overnight.

Police say warrant was obtained for 36-year-old Latisha S. Warren. She is facing a first-degree murder charge for the Aug. 12 incident.

Portsmouth officers were called to the scene of a stabbing on Maple Avenue just after midnight on Saturday. A man was found with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Medics took the man to the hospital, where he died. He was later identified as 40-year-old Darnell D. Phillips.

Warren is currently being held at Portsmouth City Jail.