Flash flood warning issued for Accomack County

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A flash flood warning has been issued for Accomack, Middlesex, Northumberland and Lancaster counties.

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for Middlesex, Northumberland and Lancaster and 6 p.m. for Accomack County.

Flash Flood Warning including Onancock VA, Parksley VA, Pastoria VA until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9eGoGud5KZ — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 15, 2017

There is a marginal risk for severe storms this evening. Damaging winds are a primary threat. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says a stalled front over the region coupled with thick humidity will create conditions conducive to heavy rain showers. Localized flooding will be possible.

The CBBT is currently operating with Level 2 wind restrictions. Winds are in excess of 47 mph. https://t.co/sU4JuCeEXc #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) August 15, 2017

An areal flood advisory is in effect for Poquoson, York County, Hampton and Newport News until 6:45 p.m. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will dump one to two inches of rain.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

