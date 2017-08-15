Tractor-trailer crash closes part of Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer hit a power pole on Nansemond Parkway Tuesday morning, causing a road closure.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The parkway has been closed in both directions near Sportsman Boulevard.

Crews from Dominion Energy have responded to the scene. Detours have been put in place at Bennetts Pasture Road for eastbound traffic, and Driver Lane for westbound traffic.

Officials say there were no injuries in the crash. The cause is under investigation.