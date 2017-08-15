Suspect in custody following police pursuit in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Tuesday night in Portsmouth, according to dispatchers.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Mimosa Road and Vick Street. Dispatchers say the chase began around 7:27 p.m.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com that the suspects ran from the vehicle. Officers went after them and the pursuit eventually ended nearby Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

The suspect is in custody, according to dispatchers.

