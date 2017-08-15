Red flags are flying in Va. Beach, Kill Devil Hills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Red flags are up at beaches across the viewing areas, as Hurricane Gert is expected to impact the surf along Virginia and North Carolina.

The City of Virginia Beach tweeted that flag are flying at the Oceanfront and in Sandbridge “due to rough surf and high risk of rip currents.”

Kill Devil Hills posted to Facebook Tuesday that red flags have been posted at their beaches. KHD officials said in the post the flags mean no swimming.

Gert is expected to remain offshore — meaning less direct impact to the region.

Meterologist Jeremy Wheeler says waves could be between 3 feet and 5 feet at the Oceanfront, and 4 feet to 6 feet along the Outer Banks.

The hurricane is also expected to cause an increased threat for rip currents.

Use caution and check with lifeguards if you plan on going to the beach today.

Stay with WAVY for more coverage on today’s surf conditions.