SOL scores stagnant statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – In a news release Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Education released 2016-2017 Standards of Learning (SOL) test results, which they describe as “relatively unchanged with performance during the previous school year.”

Overall, 80 percent of students achieved proficient or advanced scores in reading, which was the same as last year. Math scores statewide went up from 79 percent in the previous year to 80 percent. Eighty-two percent passed in science, down one percent from the year before. In English, writing improved by two points to 79 percent from 77 percent.

History scores remained exactly the same, at 86 percent.

“Students continue to perform at substantially higher levels on the commonwealth’s rigorous assessments in mathematics, English and science than when these tests were first introduced in 2012 and 2013,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “This long-term, upward trend is far more important than a snapshot for a single year and reflects the hard work of thousands of teachers, principals and other educators and their dedication to helping students meet high expectations.”

The achievement gap still exists among Hispanic and black students, who performed below the state average.

10 On Your Side crunched the numbers to see how Hampton Roads school divisions stacked up against state numbers. We found that Virginia Beach and Chesapeake school systems surpassed the state average in every subject, but did not see any significant gains from the year before. Suffolk ranked third of the seven cities for test scores. Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, and Portsmouth all performed below the state average. Portsmouth did improve its writing score by five percentage points from 64 percent last year to 69 percent in the 2016-2017 test results.

2017 SOL Results View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

If you’d like to see how your school performed, you can check the comprehensive results here.