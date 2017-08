PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you remember the first time you went fishing? It can be a life changing experience for many young kids who take it up as a lifetime hobby.

That is part of the reason, each year for the past 30 years, the Knights of Columbus take kids across Hampton Roads on a one day fishing trip to the Lynnnhaven Fishing Pier.

Lets head to the Bay and drop a line and see whats biting in this weeks edition of Reck on the Road.