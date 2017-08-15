Police: Armed suspect robs Dodges Chicken in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a restaurant Sunday morning at gunpoint.

Police were called to Dodges Chicken on Hampton Boulevard — in the Glenwood Park section — at 4:45 a.m. for an armed robbery.

The officers were told a man entered the restaurant, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. He then fled the scene with cash.

No injuries were reported. Police on Tuesday release a surveillance image of the suspected robber.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.