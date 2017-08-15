ODU’s QB competition includes 17-year-old freshman

NORFOLK (WAVY) — As Old Dominion resumes its fall football camp, coach Bobby Wilder is closely monitoring his quarterback situation. Whoever starts the season opener on September 2nd against Albany will be tasked with replacing David Washington, a player that rarely turned the ball over and helped lead the Monarchs to a 10-win season and a bowl victory.

Four players are currently competing for that spot. There’s the favorite to win the job, Blake LaRussa, a redshirt sophomore who has the most experience. Also in the competition, redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold, junior college transfer JOrdan Hoy and true freshman Steven Williams.

Williams case is an interesting one. He’s only 17-years-old, but the 6-foot-4 quarterback from Washington DC has shown flashes of greatness in his short time at ODU.

“Stevie’s like the brand new toy you get at Christmas,” coach Bobby Wilder said. “It’s nice and shiny and everybody loves the new toy. Then it gets worn down a little bit and then you see who still wants to play with the new toy. He’s a freshman, he makes some impressive plays, he’s not completing a lot of his balls right now, but I’m very pleased with his progress. All four of those quarterbacks will compete all the way through camp.”